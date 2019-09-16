News/Bridgestone Americas
September 16, 2019

Bridgestone Americas President of OE Tires to Present at American Automotive Summit

Bridgestone-Shannon-Quinn

Bridgestone Americas, Inc.‘s president of original equipment tires for the U.S. and Canada, Shannon Quinn, will present at the 2019 American Automotive Summit in Detroit held Sept. 16-17.

During her presentation, Quinn will give an overview of trends shaping the future of the automotive industry and explain how suppliers such as Bridgestone are using this information to anticipate and meet emerging consumer needs. She will also address the importance of engineering products that adhere to social, ethical and environmental principles throughout the supply chain.

The presentation, titled “Building Relationships Between Original Equipment Manufacturers and Suppliers to Deliver Innovation to Market,” will take place Sept. 17 from 12:50 p.m. – 1:25 p.m. EDT at the MGM Grand Detroit.

