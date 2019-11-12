News/Bridgestone
November 12, 2019

Bridgestone Partners with Canadian Track Star Aaron Brown Ahead of 2020 Olympics

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. has announced its support for Canadian sprint star and two-time Olympian Aaron Brown on the road to the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Brown joins Team Bridgestone as its first-ever Canadian athlete ambassador and will represent the company as he aims to qualify for his third straight Olympic Games next summer. A speed specialist, Brown was part of Canada’s bronze medal-winning 4x100m relay team at the Olympic Games Rio 2016 and is the reigning back-to-back 2018 and 2019 Canadian National Champion in both the 100-meter and 200-meter events.

As the only Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner globally headquartered in Tokyo, the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games hold a special significance for Bridgestone. The company is supporting its largest global roster of Team Bridgestone athletes to date, with Brown joining a group of more than 50 ambassadors across 15 countries.

