Bridgestone Announces $72 Million Investment in Two US Tire Plants

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. has expanded warehouses at two of its U.S. passenger and light truck tire manufacturing facilities: Aiken County, South Carolina and Wilson, North Carolina.

The total investment is approximately $72 million. The new warehouse expansion in Aiken will be 272,000 square feet, and the Wilson expansion will be 288,000 square feet. The new facilities are expected to open in 2020. This investment builds upon current and ongoing expansions of both plants, Bridgestone says.

Bridgestone has operated the Aiken County passenger facility in Graniteville, South Carolina since 1998, producing passenger and light truck tires for original equipment manufacturers and retail. The plant celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2018. Bridgestone also operates its Aiken County Off-the-Road Tire Plant in Trenton, South Carolina, producing large and ultra-large off-the-road radial tires.

The Wilson plant has played a critical role in the Bridgestone Americas manufacturing group during its 45-year history, the company says. In addition, the plant is the single largest industrial employer in Wilson County, North Carolina.