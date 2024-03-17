 BKT donates surgery equipment to KEM Hospital in Mumbai, India

BKT donates surgery equipment to KEM Hospital in Mumbai, India

BKT said it has also assured ten years of equipment maintenance and interventions for the replacement of parts or components to the hospital.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
BKT-surgical-equipment-donation-1400

BKT recently attended the official inauguration of the Meril Cuvis Robotics System, an automated joint-replacement system which it donated to the King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital located in Mumbai’s Parel district in India. This piece of surgical equipment is able to perform a 3D knee-joint surgery and precise incision surgery, providing accurate results based on the patient’s specific needs, BKT said.

“I want to express my gratitude for this noble and generous gesture by the BKT Foundation, which will benefit not only our hospital but the entire population in the long run,” Dr. Sangeeta Ravat, neurologist and dean of the KEM Medical College, said. “This device will enable us to serve more people by providing targeted surgeries that are totally free of charge. All we ask for is an admission fee at the hospital of only 10 rupees, which is really negligible compared to the unaffordable costs of knee-joint-replacement surgeries in private hospitals.”

“At BKT, our guiding motto is ‘Growing Together,’ and this is exactly both the principle and value that drives us in every choice we make. With this donation, we were again inspired by our sense of family and wanted to do something meaningful that will positively impact the entire community,” Arvind Poddar, chairman and managing director of BKT, said. “This highly sought-after, state-of-the-art technology will make it possible to perform over 300 surgeries in a year – at no cost and with high precision, thus avoiding potential additional surgeries.”

As a part of its CSR initiative, BKT said it has also assured ten years of equipment maintenance and interventions for the replacement of parts or components to the hospital.

