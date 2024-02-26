BKT awarded as Top Exporter at International Customs Day 2024

BKT was awarded the Top Exporter for 2023-24 at International Customs Day 2024, hosted by Customs Kandla and Customs Mundra. The award was presented to BKT by Manoj Choudhary, vice chancellor of Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, Vadodara, (a transport university in India), who emphasized BKT’s commitment to providing products and services to its customers across five continents and 163 countries.

“This prestigious award reflects BKT’s position in the global export landscape. This achievement is the result of the hard work and constant commitment of all our employees, business partners and thanks to the customers who have chosen us,” said Arvind Poddar, chairman and managing director of BKT. “In addition to our impressive production capacity of 1,000 tons per day, which exceeds that of any other Indian manufacturer, BKT boasts a portfolio of over 3,600 products, reflecting our variety of solutions capable of meeting every specific need of our customers.”