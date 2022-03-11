BKT has rolled out its first radial agricultural tire at its new expanded Bhuj, India plant. This project is the culmination of an investment of about $1.2 million.

Click Here to Read More

BKT says it has been able to achieve this in record time, as it is less than a year from the groundbreaking operations that began on May 22, 2021. With this, the BKT says it is ready to add another feather to its “growth cap.” The new plant, about 12 acres worth of land, will achieve its full manufacturing capacity of 50,000 metric tons within six months.

BKT says it chose to significantly expand its tire production to meet the global increase in the demand for tires particularly from the agricultural sector.