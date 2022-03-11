Connect with us

News

BKT Expands Production in Bhuj, India

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

BKT has rolled out its first radial agricultural tire at its new expanded Bhuj, India plant. This project is the culmination of an investment of about $1.2 million.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

BKT says it has been able to achieve this in record time, as it is less than a year from the groundbreaking operations that began on May 22, 2021. With this, the BKT says it is ready to add another feather to its “growth cap.” The new plant, about 12 acres worth of land, will achieve its full manufacturing capacity of 50,000 metric tons within six months.

BKT says it chose to significantly expand its tire production to meet the global increase in the demand for tires particularly from the agricultural sector.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

News: Tire Discounter Group Reveals Three-Year Scholarship Program

News: Michelin Stops Some Production in Europe Due to Ukraine Crisis

News: Bridgestone Invests in Nashville-Based Company, Yoshi

News: Maxam Tire Debuts Tire Compound at New Solid Tire Factory

Advertisement

on

BKT Expands Production in Bhuj, India

on

Bridgestone Invests in Tire Technology Company Tyrata

on

Continental Suspends Production at Plant in Russia

on

NETSA Annual Trade Show and Meeting Program Revealed
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Products: Lucas Oil Unveils New Tire Inflator

Tires: Five Tire Trends for 2021

Business Operations: Consider Software Solutions to Streamline Operations

Tires: Nokian Tyres Revamps All-Terrain Lineup

Service: Keeping Up With Tire Innovations

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

WISDOM-WIN SHIPPING CO.,LTD.

Contact: Andy RodrigoPhone: +86 135 3768 4599Fax: +86 755 26582407
RM408 YONGCHUN COMMERCIAL BUILDING ,SONGGANG BLV ,SONGGANG ST,BAOAN,, SHENZHEN GUANGDONG 518000
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer

Dealer Focus: Philip Biscan, Van’s Tire Pros of Alliance
OTR-Conf--Kevin-Rohlwing-TIA OTR-Conf--Kevin-Rohlwing-TIA

News

Infrastructure Bill, Ukraine Crisis Will Affect OTR Industry
K&M-Falken-Mustang-Winner K&M-Falken-Mustang-Winner

News

Gallery: 2022 K&M Tire Dealer Conference & Trade Show

News

Labor Issue No Match for Tire Dealers Thinking Outside the Box
Connect
Tire Review Magazine