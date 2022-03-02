Connect with us
Growing Together Center

BKT: Radial Implements & Irrigation Tires

Tire Review Staff

on

Equipment with ag implements is now transporting heavier loads and traveling longer distances, even on the roads. They are traveling at faster speeds and need to be able to handle the stress that comes along with it. Because of these changes, radial tires have gained popularity. In this video from the BKT Growing Together Center, learn how farm implement tires have drastically changed over the past few years as farms have become larger and equipment has gotten bigger.

