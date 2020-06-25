BKT Launches Maglift Eco, Maglift Premium

Click Here to Read More

Maglift Eco is made with two layers of rubber compound and has a shape and wide lugs for stability and load distribution, BKT says. There is also a rim guard designed to protect against damage and denting. Low rolling resistance and high resistance to overheating are designed to offer maximum efficiency, and steel wires incorporated into the hitch offer secure grip and prevent slippage, BKT says. There are two versions available, standard and “LIP,” which has an asymmetric hitch to avoid having to add flanges.

Maglift Premium comes with an extra deep tread for a long life cycle, BKT says. The design of the tread is intended to give operators excellent steering control and great forward and lateral traction, the company say, and the central grooving of the tread helps ensure low rolling resistance. It is also available in both standard and “LIP” versions.

BKT says there is a non-marking version of Maglift which does not leave any traces, thus ensuring flooring is left clean. It is specifically for logistical and production facilities in the food and pharmaceutical sectors where maximum hygiene is necessary, but where all the other key characteristics of Maglift are also needed, BKT says. Thanks to the latest additions, the Maglift range is now available in 23 different sizes.