Connect with us
BKT_Maglift_Eco

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

BKT Launches Maglift Eco, Maglift Premium

With the new models, BKT now offers 23 sizes of Maglift tires.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Two new models, the Maglift Eco and the Maglift Premium, are coming for Maglift, the BKT tire specifically designed for forklifts.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Maglift Eco is made with two layers of rubber compound and has a shape and wide lugs for stability and load distribution, BKT says. There is also a rim guard designed to protect against damage and denting. Low rolling resistance and high resistance to overheating are designed to offer maximum efficiency, and steel wires incorporated into the hitch offer secure grip and prevent slippage, BKT says. There are two versions available, standard and “LIP,” which has an asymmetric hitch to avoid having to add flanges.

Maglift Premium comes with an extra deep tread for a long life cycle, BKT says. The design of the tread is intended to give operators excellent steering control and great forward and lateral traction, the company say, and the central grooving of the tread helps ensure low rolling resistance. It is also available in both standard and “LIP” versions.

BKT says there is a non-marking version of Maglift which does not leave any traces, thus ensuring flooring is left clean. It is specifically for logistical and production facilities in the food and pharmaceutical sectors where maximum hygiene is necessary, but where all the other key characteristics of Maglift are also needed, BKT says. Thanks to the latest additions, the Maglift range is now available in 23 different sizes.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Backhoes Warrant Study When it Comes to Tire Choice

Maxam Tire Expands Port Series

Different Ag Equipment Requires Nuanced Tire Inflation: Part I

CEAT Releases Torquemax Ag Radial Tractor Tire

Advertisement

on

BKT Launches Maglift Eco, Maglift Premium

on

Titan Expands Two OTR Tire Lines

on

Alliance Tire Releases Agriflex+ 881 VF Radial Tire

on

Different Ag Equipment Requires Nuanced Tire Inflation: Pt. II
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Featured: What is 0W16 Oil and How is It Different than 0W20?

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Kelsey Tire Inc.

Kelsey Tire Inc.
Contact: John KelseyPhone: 573-346-2506Fax: 800-845-7581
PO Box 564, Camdenton MO 65020
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Skid-Steer Tires

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Keep Off-the-Road (OTR) Tire Sales, Service Sharp

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Real Game Changer or Bust?

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Move From Price to the Right Tire
Connect