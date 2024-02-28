 Trelleborg to showcase tires at LogiMat 2024

Trelleborg to showcase tires at LogiMat 2024

Trelleborg will display its XP1000, XP900 and XP800 tires at at LogiMat 2024.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Trelleborg-tires-@-Logimat-2024

Trelleborg tires will showcase its full portfolio for material handling and logistics at LogiMat 2024, the international trade fair taking place March 19-21 in Stuttgart, Germany. Trelleborg will feature some of its tire technologies, including advanced treads and high-performance rubber compounds for endurance, safety and performance, the company said.

Trelleborg will display its XP1000 tire, which is available in a variety of special rubber compounds, including ProTex, a non-marking electrically conducting compound engineered for use on materials handling applications operating in potentially explosive environments. Equipped with Trelleborg’s Pit Stop Line technology, Trelleborg said its XP1000 is shown to improve safety and tire change planning. Once 100 hours of operating time remains, an orange band appears on the tread, helping forklift drivers and fleet managers schedule tire changes and avoid unplanned downtime.

The Trelleborg XP900 tire, made for high-intensity applications, will also be on display. Its rubber compounds have been developed using raw materials tested for long-lasting performance and sustainability, the company said. The Trelleborg XP800 and Trelleborg XP700 tire will also be on display.

“Our extensive Trelleborg XP range gives operators a wide selection to choose from our complete resilient solid tire portfolio, depending on the material handling application they need,” Anton Stoynev, director of material handling & construction for Trelleborg Central Europe said. “We are proud to be a strategic partner to the forklift industry, delivering advanced solutions to support our customers maximizing their performance under any working conditions while minimizing the environmental impact. We have worked hard to make sure our tires are ready for next generation of material handling vehicles and the intense jobs they’re required to perform.”

Trelleborg is located in position A23 in Hall 10.

