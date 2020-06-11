Podcast: An Update from BKT & the OTR Industry Amid COVID-19

In this week’s episode of Whats Treading with Tire Review, we’re continuing to reach out to see how those in the industry are faring and recovering from the economic effects of the coronavirus.
On today’s podcast, we talk with Doug Kershaw, vice president of BKT USA, to check in not only on BKT’s business but also get a status report on different segments of the OTR industry. During this podcast, we discuss:
- BKT’s coronavirus response and production ramp-up;
- How different segments of the OTR market are faring during the pandemic;
- How BKT is serving its dealers during this time;
- BKT’s new carbon black plant in India;
- The company’s plans for manufacturing on U.S. soil.
