BKT Launches New Website to Showcase Carbon Black

BKT Carbon makes and sells carbon black, one of the main ingredients used to make tires.
BKT has launched BKT-Carbon.com, a new website which hosts BKT Carbon.

BKT Carbon makes and sells carbon black, one of the main ingredients used to make tires and also in numerous rubber components such as automotive seals, profiles, hoses and belts, conveyor belts, retreading material and plastics black masterbatches. The website aims to showcase the material and its applications through the lens of research and development, sustainability and customization of the product.

BKT Carbon was set up at the same time as the creation of BKT’s carbon black production plant at the company’s main site in Bhuj, India. Inaugurated in 2018, the plant has total production capacity of 140,000 MT/year. Sixty-five percent of the material produced by the plant is used in making BKT tires, while the remaining 35% is sold on the market.

