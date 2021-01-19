BKT Renews Partnership with Curling Canada

Together with one of its Canadian distribution partners, OK Tire, BKT has renewed a sponsoring agreement with Curling Canada.

The two brands, BKT and OK Tire, will be visible in TV spots around the rink, on the scoreboard, on the ice sheet and on the players’ jerseys, as well as on merchandising items for the 2021 world men’s championship, which will be named after the two main sponsors: 2021 BKT Tires & OK Tire World Men’s Curling Championship. The championship is scheduled for April 3-11 at the Markin MacPhail Centre at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park in Calgary.

Last year, the two companies gave their names to the 2020 OK Tire & BKT Tires Continental Cup, which was cancelled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The companies say around 50% of Canadian curling fans are farmers, adding it is the most popular sport of all operators in the farming sector.