BKT’s Kershaw to Deliver Keynote at 2023 OTR Conference

BKT USA Inc. President Doug Kershaw will address how the move from fossil fuel power to electric and automated technologies will impact the tire industry in the manufacturers’ keynote address at the 68th annual Off-the-Road Tire Conference, Feb. 22-25 in Tucson, Arizona.

In his speech titled, “Electric and Automated Technologies: The Quiet Revolution,” Kershaw will discuss moving into the future of ever-changing technologies and how the tire industry can incorporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) concerns and sustainability into planning and operations, the Tire Industry Association said. Among the questions he will address are: “Where are we going? What challenges lie ahead? And how can we properly address the demands of clean energy effectively and economically?”

Kershaw joined BKT USA in 2018 as vice president and has more than 30 years of experience in the rubber, composites, tire and track industries. He previously worked for Trelleborg Wheel Systems Americas, Camso Ltd. and Dayco Products Inc. In 2022, he was named president of the U.S. subsidiary of India’s Balkrishna Industries Ltd.

Kershaw will speak on the third day of the OTR Tire Conference, Friday, Feb. 24.