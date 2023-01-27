 BKT’s Kershaw to Deliver Keynote at 2023 OTR Conference

BKT’s Kershaw to Deliver Keynote at 2023 OTR Conference

The 68th annual Off-the-Road Tire Conference is Feb. 22-25 in Tucson, Arizona.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Doug-Kershaw-BKT

BKT USA Inc. President Doug Kershaw will address how the move from fossil fuel power to electric and automated technologies will impact the tire industry in the manufacturers’ keynote address at the 68th annual Off-the-Road Tire Conference, Feb. 22-25 in Tucson, Arizona.

In his speech titled, “Electric and Automated Technologies: The Quiet Revolution,” Kershaw will discuss moving into the future of ever-changing technologies and how the tire industry can incorporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) concerns and sustainability into planning and operations, the Tire Industry Association said. Among the questions he will address are: “Where are we going? What challenges lie ahead? And how can we properly address the demands of clean energy effectively and economically?”

Kershaw joined BKT USA in 2018 as vice president and has more than 30 years of experience in the rubber, composites, tire and track industries. He previously worked for Trelleborg Wheel Systems Americas, Camso Ltd. and Dayco Products Inc. In 2022, he was named president of the U.S. subsidiary of India’s Balkrishna Industries Ltd.

Kershaw will speak on the third day of the OTR Tire Conference, Friday, Feb. 24.

News

MEMA Announces New Structure and Brand

The realignment will allow the association to better serve members and prepare for the future of mobility.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
restructure

MEMA presented its new brand and business structure at a virtual member town hall. The company said it will now operate under one umbrella organization with two groups: MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers and MEMA Original Equipment Suppliers.

Over the decades, MEMA’s influence expanded as the industry evolved, establishing four divisions: the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Associations (AASA), Heavy Duty Manufacturers Association (HDMA), Motor Equipment Remanufacturing Association (MERA), and Original Equipment Suppliers Association (OESA). The new structure will create a more unified organization that can better serve and represent constituents by convening all members under just two groups.

Read Full Article

