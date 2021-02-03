BKT Adds Three New Sizes to V-Flexa Tire Line

Click Here to Read More

The company created VF 600/65 R 26.5, VF 650/55 R 26.5 and VF 560/60 R 22.5 for the radial tire range designed for agricultural trailers.

Presented at Agritechnica 2019, the latest-generation of the V-Flexa is a flotation product which features a tread with three belt layers in heavy-duty steel, BKT says. Its extra-large tire print enables better load distribution, but BKT says the tire still operates delicately on the land where necessary, thus avoiding soil compaction and so maintaining the value of crops. Self-cleaning, durability and low rolling resistance are other qualities of the tire, BKT says.

The new VF 600/65 R 26.5, VF 650/55 R 26.5 and VF 560/60 R 22.5 solutions thus join the size which is already available, VF 600/55 R 26.5.