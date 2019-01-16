Big O Tires Franchisee Opens First Stores for the Brand in Texas

Big O Tires has expanded its brand into the state of Texas through its franchisee, Chris Monteverde.

Monteverde has opened Big O Tire stores in San Antonio and Corpus Christi, which grow the brands to more than 455 independently-owned and operated locations in 25 states. Monteverde, an existing franchisee of the Big O Tires brand with 19 locations in California, now owns and operates 27 locations in two states.

“Chris is an exceptional operator; he and his team live the values of the Big O Tires brand each and every day and we’re fortunate to have them representing the team,” said John Kairys, vice president and general manager of Big O Tires. “We are excited about the expansion and the opportunity to serve the customers in the San Antonio and Corpus Christi markets while living up to our ultimate goal to be the team you trust.”

The two locations in Texas were formerly NTB Tire & Service Center locations. They will be converted to Big O Tires locations over the next few months.

“As an organization with more than 3,200 retail locations, both company-owned and franchise, it’s imperative that we consider our entire portfolio when evaluating opportunities,” said Erik R. Olsen, president and CEO of TBC Corp., the parent company of Big O Tires. “We will now have the opportunity to serve consumers in the state of Texas through three retail great brands – Big O Tires, Midas and NTB – at nearly 170 locations.”

At the end of 2017, TBC expanded the Big O Tires brand when it franchised more than 40 company-owned NTB locations in Minnesota, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri to Western Automotive Ventures, Inc. Western Automotive Ventures, Inc.’s affiliate, Western Automotive Group, LLC also owns and operates 11 Big O Tires locations in Nevada.

“The opportunity to expand our portfolio within the Big O brand and have a chance to do business in the great state of Texas was one that we didn’t think twice about,” said Monteverde. “We’re excited about the future and eager to continue exceeding customer expectations in California as we make a name for ourselves in Texas.”