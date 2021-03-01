BFGoodrich Launches New Advantage Control Tire

BFGoodrich Tires is launching the BFGoodrich Advantage Control tire, which the company says will deliver all-season traction and handling for today’s passenger cars, crossovers and minivans.

The company says Advantage Control features design and compound improvements, which provide better performance over the competition. The tire will launch in Canada on March 1, and in the U.S. and Mexico on April 1.

Featuring Aqua-Flume Technology, combined with advanced all-season compounds, BFGoodrich says the Advantage Control has improved braking performance on wet roads. This technology displays a curvilinear groove system designed to evacuate water from under the contact patch.

The company adds consumers will also enjoy a more comfortable ride due to the tire’s g-Wedge Sidewall Stabilizer which steadies the tire sidewall.