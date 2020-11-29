BFGoodrich to Launch Off-Road Wiper Blade Line

Pylon Manufacturing Corporation has partnered with BFGoodrich to launch its first line of off-road wipers, the BFGoodrich Off-Road Wiper Blades.

Made specifically for trucks, jeeps, SUVs and 4x4s, the BFGoodrich Off-Road Wiper Blades were inspired by the BFGoodrich all-terrain T/A KO2 tire tread.

The companies say the new wipers are designed with: