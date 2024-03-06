 BFGoodrich to be the title sponsor of the Mint 400 off-road race

BFGoodrich to be the title sponsor of the Mint 400 off-road race

BFGoodrich has been involved in the Mint 400 since its inception in 1968 and has been the title sponsor since 2017.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
mint_400_2023

BFGoodrich will continue its partnership with the Mint 400, coined “The Great American Off-Road Race,” as the title sponsor for the 2024 event. This year’s race takes place March 8-9 in Primm, NV.

“The Mint 400 is a grueling test of both driver and vehicle, and we’re proud to be the tire of choice for many teams competing in this iconic race,” Jason Anzalone, North American motorsports director said. “BFGoodrich tires are designed and engineered to handle the toughest conditions, and we’re confident that they will help our partners achieve their goals on race day.”

BFGoodrich will be aiming for its 12th consecutive overall win at the Mint 400. Eric Hardin took the overall victory last year on BFGoodrich Baja T/A KR3 tires.

BFGoodrich said it has a long and storied history in off-road racing, the brand has been involved in the Mint 400 since its inception in 1968 and has been the title sponsor since 2017. This year’s Mint 400 will feature a variety of classes, from the high-powered unlimited trucks to UTVs and Jeeps. The course will wind through the rugged Nevada desert, challenging drivers with a mix of sand, rocks and other obstacles.

News

Register now for OTAA’s member appreciation night

OTAA’s member appreciation night will feature a game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, March 14.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
David Sickels is the Editor of Tire Review. He has a history of working in the media, marketing and automotive industries in both print and online.
Published:
OTAA-Blue-Jackets-event

The OTAA is inviting Ohio tire dealers to a night of hockey to watch the Columbus Blue Jackets face off against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, March 14 at 7 p.m. for its member appreciation night. The OTAA said it hopes the event will encourage camaraderie among fellow OTAA members. Registration is open now.

