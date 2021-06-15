Connect with us
BendPak Introduces American-Made Air Compressors

The company says the new Patriot Series offers efficient, industrial-strength air compressors for any shop or home garage.
Tire Review Staff

on

BendPak has introduced a full line of air compressors made in the U.S. The company says the new Patriot Series offers efficient, industrial-strength air compressors for any shop or home garage.

Each unit features an energy-efficient motor and large reciprocating cylinder heads running at slower speeds to provide powerful, cool and energy-efficient compressed air, the company says. A rugged half-inch anti-vibration pad keeps noise to a reasonable 75 dB. According to BendPak, there’s a Patriot air compressor to meet the needs of virtually any commercial shop or home garage thanks to the available power options including a choice of 5 hp, 7.5 hp or 10 hp motors.

Along with the efficient motor speeds, Patriot Series air compressors keep their cool through the use of body cooling fins, a built-in intercooler, and a precision-balanced flywheel with fan blades providing additional forced air cooling for durability and long life, the company says.

BendPak says Patriot air compressors feature rugged, high-quality Manchester tanks that are ASME certified, and cast-iron pump and heads with splash lubrication to withstand heat without warping, unlike aluminum cylinders with pressed-in sleeves. Valve maintenance is easy due to the dependable disc-type valves that are accessible without even having to remove the cylinder head, according to the company.
















