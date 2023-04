The Ford Motor Company Fund, the company’s philanthropic arm, is joining Ford dealers across four US cities – Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, and Phoenix – to provide a million dollars in scholarship funding to help students pursue careers as automotive technicians.

The auto industry has long faced a shortage of technicians due to fewer students entering and graduating from post-secondary programs, according to TechForce Foundation. Despite the annual demand for 258,000 new technicians, there are only 48,000 graduates from technician programs each year nationwide. The gap is likely to widen over the next decade without new graduates as there are projected growth rates of 14% in Arizona, 10% in Texas, 7% in Georgia and 3% in Illinois for this career field respectively.