Innova Launches RepairSolutions2 Automotive App, OBD Tool Bundle at AAPEX

Innova Electronics Corporation announced the availability of its RepairSolutions2 app and new line of Wi-Fi- and Bluetooth-enabled on-board diagnostic tools. Innova will demo its new tools and RepairSolutions2 at booth #4856 during AAPEX 2019, being held November 5-7 in Las Vegas.

With RepairSolutions2, users get vehicle-specific inspection reports with a new in-app feature called LifeTime Link, which helps identify the parts needed for the job and connects customers with their preferred auto parts distributors to automate the parts purchasing process.

The latest generation of Innova OBD tools and dongles pair with the RepairSolutions2 app to generate vehicle diagnostic reports on-demand or via a mobile device. After initial setup, the tool automatically pairs with the app to push reports to the tablet or cellphone. Icons show verified fixes with how-to-repair videos. It also offers the option to purchase parts from the user’s preferred online retailer directly through the app.

Other features include the ability to see oil life, brake pad life, battery voltage and TPMS status, live data and fixes for body and chassis codes when the feature is supported by the vehicle and tool. There can be up to 100 modules on newer vehicles to monitor the status of everything from power door locks and remote keyless entry systems to a rear window defroster, which is why Innova’s new tool line also includes full Network Scan results for select tools and supported vehicles, the company says.

RepairSolutions2 features a way to keep track of a vehicle’s scheduled maintenance and the option to purchase maintenance-related parts directly through the app. It also offers factory and NHTSA recalls and access to all factory technical service bulletins to alert users about potential issues with their car or truck, as well as predicted repairs on probability of potential problems to watch for with their vehicle that stems from Innova’s database of in-use vehicle data.

RepairSolutions2-compatible diagnostic tools are available direct from Innova and will be sold by select retailers, including AutoZone and Advance Auto Parts. The RepairSolutions2 app is a free subscription available to download from the iTunes App Store and the Google Play Store. Each Innova diagnostic tool and RepairSolutions2 bundle includes free access to all of the app features for a minimum of five VINs, with varying coverage by selected tool package. There are also options for subscribers to make in-app purchases to expand the complimentary VIN coverage provided.