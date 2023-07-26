 Autel Extends Commercial Vehicle Coverage on MaxiSYS 909CV

News

The update expands diagnostic capabilities to cover some of North America's popular light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Autel-MS909CV-VCI-

Autel announced a software release for its commercial vehicle diagnostic tablet, the MaxiSYS 909CV. The company said the gadget extends basic and advanced diagnostic, including performing active tests and special functions coverage to 2023 for North America’s most popular light-, medium -and heavy-duty vehicles, including the Ford F-series, the Chevy Silverado and the Ram Pickup.

Coverage highlights include:

Chevrolet
Diagnostics: Read/Erase Codes, View and Graph Live Data, and Perform Active Tests for Colorado (2022), Express (2022), S-10 (2023), Suburban (2022-’23), Tahoe (2022-’23), Traverse (2022, ’23) and Trailblazer (2023).

Dodge
Diagnostics: AutoScan 2.0 (providing faster all systems scan), Read/Erase Codes, View and Graph Live Data and Perform Active Tests for the following 2022-’23 RAM models: D2- 3500 Pickup, DD-Ram 3500 Cab Chassis, DF-Ram 3500 Cab Chassis10K, DJ-Ram 2500, DP-Ram 4500/5500, DS-Ram 1500, DT-Ram 1500 and DX-Ram.
The VF (ProMaster) (2022-’23) and VM (ProMaster City) (2022) also received updates to diagnostic coverage.

Ford
Diagnostics: AutoScan 2.0 (providing faster all systems scan), System Topology, Read/Erase Codes, View and Graph Live Data and Perform Active Test for Blue Bird C-Class Vision (2012 through ’20), E-Series (2023), Explorer (2023), F-150 (2022-’23), F-650/F-750 (2023), Ranger (2022), Tourneo Connect (2002 through ’09) and Transit (2022).
Services: adds ABS, SRS, BMS, Brake Bleed, DPF Regen, EPB, SAS, Throttle body, TPMS Relearn and WIN DR ROOF for Escape (2020-2022), Explorer (2020-’22), F-150 (2021-’22), F-Series Super Duty (2020-’22), Ranger (2019-’22), Transit (2019-’22) and Transit Connect (2019-’22).

GMC
Diagnostics: Read/Erase Codes, View and Graph Live Data, and Perform Active Tests for Canyon (2022), Yukon (2022), Yukon XL (2022), Savana (2022), Hummer (2022) and Acadia (2023). Services: adds seven service functions: ABS, SRS, Cylinder, VGT Learn, Clutch, HV Battery and ACC for the vehicles listed above.

Hyundai
Diagnostics:Read/Erase Codes, View Live Data and ECU Information, Perform Active Test, and Special Functions for the Santa Fe (CM), Santa Fe (DM) and Santa Fe (SM). Systems supported include Engine, Transmission, ABS, ESP, SRS, BCM, Smart Key, EPB, 4WD, A/C and EPS.

Toyota
Diagnostics: AutoScan 2.0 (providing faster all systems scan), Read/Erase Codes, View and Graph Live Data, and Perform Active Test for 2023 Tundra, and Tundra HEV. Services: adds functions including ABS, SRS, Automatic Start/Stop, Clutch, EGR, VGT Learn, VIN, and A/F Setting, Manual Oil Reset, Manual Throttle Matching, and Manual Brake Bleed on vehicles up to 2023.

Software updates are free for the first year after tablet activation. Total Care Program subscriptions, which include one year of software updates and limited hardware warranty, can be purchased from an authorized Autel dealer or directly through the tablet.

