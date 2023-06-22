 Autel Launches the Autel Training Academy

Autel Launches the Autel Training Academy

The Autel Training Academy at the company's U.S. headquarters in New York, will provide hands-on one-day and two-day training courses.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
autel academy

Autel will launch the Autel Training Academy next month at its U.S. headquarters in New York, providing technicians and shop owners with hands-on one-day and two-day training courses. The company said the first set of classes will be an intensive two-day course focusing on diagnostics, alignment and ADAS calibrations.

Classes are intended for current and potential owners of Autel ADAS calibration equipment.

“ADAS calibration is the fastest-growing segment in automobile service and repair. With the rise in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), learning how to calibrate these systems accurately is more important than ever,” George Lesniak, Autel vice president of training, said.

In the training facility, Autel said students will be shown on a range of vehicle brands how to perform multiple types of calibrations, including camera and radar for numerous safety systems, including automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, and blind spot monitoring using Autel tablets, software, calibration frame systems, and alignment and ADAS lift.

Further, the class will review calibration space requirements, technician skill set, the importance of vehicle preconditioning, producing insurer-ready documentation and calibration troubleshooting.

