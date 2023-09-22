 Atlantic Tire Founder Anthony Blackman Dies

The two-time Tire Review Top Shop winner was dedicated to his craft from a young age, and was known for being extremely generous when it came to giving back.

Christian Hinton
Anthony-Blackman-1400

Douglas Anthony Blackman, founder of Atlantic Tire & Service in Cary and a past Tire Industry Association (TIA) Board member, died Sept. 15. He was 69. Known by “Anthony,” his middle name, Blackman grew up in Sanford, N.C., attended North Carolina State University and after graduation entered the Goodyear Retail Training for Management program. He spent 10 years working in both Goodyear and B.F. Goodrich tire stores in the state.

Blackman’s Atlantic Tire & Service was a two-time winner of Tire Review’s Top Shop Award, taking home the honor in 2008 and again in 2015. As Tire Review learned, Blackman was dedicated to his craft from a young age, working at his uncle’s small two-bay Gulf gas station in his hometown of Vass, NC. “This is where the dream began,” Blackman told Tire Review about the humble station.

While living in Greensboro, N.C., Blackman met and married “the love of his life” Beth. Together they moved to Raleigh, N.C., and in 1989, Blackman, along with a partner, founded Atlantic Avenue Tire & Service. Blackman cashed in his $20,000 401K to start the business. Ten years later, Blackman went out on his own, founding Atlantic Tire & Service in Cary, growing that business to five locations in the Research Triangle area of North Carolina.

Blackman told Tire Review he thought of his employees as family and wanted them to succeed in business and life. He was incredibly generous, supporting dozens of local charities and organizations. Blackman believed strongly in giving back, donating over 11% of Atlantic Tire’s sales in some cases – over $900,000 a year – to community causes. He supported many local charities and organizations, including The Salvation Army, Children’s Home Society, The Carying Place, The Miracle League, The MacGregor Rotary Club, The Atlantic Tire Tennis Championship, The Cary Chamber of Commerce and numerous charitable golf tournaments.

He also donated his time to the tire industry community, serving two terms on the TIA Board of Directors from 2013 to 2019.

Blackman received numerous local and national awards. Aside from being a two-time winner, in 2008 and 2015, of Tire Review magazine’s Top Shop Award, Blackman received, along with his wife, Beth, the Tire Business Tire Dealer Humanitarian Award in 2016 and earned TIA’s Ed Wagner Leadership Award in 2017.

He told Tire Review, “I never thought about failure. It just wasn’t an option. I had nothing to fall back on. Growing up with nothing makes you want to win.”

His many local honors include Cary Citizen of the Year, the city’s Hometown Spirit Award and in 2021 the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, which is presented by the governor of North Carolina to persons who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments.

Blackman is survived by his wife, Beth; son Cameron Anthony Blackman (Elizabeth); brother Mike Blackman (Joy); sisters Susan Blackman Mathews (Tim) and Cindy Blackman Biggers (Howard); two grandchildren, Hudson Paul Blackman and Harper Thomas Blackman; father and mother in-law Tom and Lindy Hutchison; brother and sister in-law Tom and Tami Hutchison; and many nieces and nephews.

People

Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas Gets New CEO, COO

Iori Suzuki, chairman, president and chief executive officer, is retiring after 18 years of service at Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
Toyo Tires CEO COO

Toyo Tire Corporation of Japan (Toyo Tire) announced the following executive appointments at Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas (TTHA), effective Aug. 1.

Tatsuo Mitsuhata has been appointed chairman and chief executive officer of TTHA in Costa Mesa, California. He will also continue as Toyo Tire’s director, vice president and corporate officer of sales headquarters. Through his 35-year career at Toyo Tire, Mitsuhata has served as president and CEO of Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. and of Toyo Tire Europe GmbH.

Read Full Article

More People Posts
TIA Board Elects Devens, Trum as Officers

The new executive committee members will begin their terms in October.

By Christian Hinton
Trum-Devens-TIA-1400
Chapel Hill Tire Appoints New Director of Training

Mike Storey has 21 ASE certifications to his name.

By Christian Hinton
Mike Storey
TireHub Appoints John Cavanaugh As Chief Financial Officer

TireHub appointed John Cavanaugh to the role of chief financial officer (CFO), effective July 1.

By Christian Hinton
TireHub John Cavanaugh
David Sickels Appointed Editor of Tire Review at Babcox Media

Sickels’s appointment makes him only the 12th editor of the brand in its 122-year history.

By Tire Review Staff
David editor Tire Review

Other Posts

Ernst & Young Announces Paul Reitz as Entrepreneur of the Year

Reitz was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders.

By Christian Hinton
Annoucing-Winners_Titan-1400
John Bodart Named President of Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels

Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels’ new president brings over three decades of industry experience.

By Christian Hinton
John-B---Mickey-Thompson
Kenda Adds Shaun Fitzgerald as Automotive Sales Manager

As automotive sales manager, Fitzgerald will be responsible for managing strategic accounts and Kenda’s automotive tire sales growth.

By Christian Hinton
Fitzgerald Kenda
Ramsey Industries Appoints New President, CEO

Kerry Baskins joins Ramsey Industries as the new president and CEO.

By Christian Hinton
Ramsey Industry CEO