Atlantic Tire & Service Named CARFAX Top Rated Service Center

Atlantic Tire & Service , a locally owned and operated automotive service and repair center in the Triangle, has been recognized by CARFAX after receiving an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on CARFAX.com. This earns Atlantic Tire & Service the title of CARFAX Top-Rated Service Center for 2020 and includes them in an exclusive group of highly-rated service centers.

The Top Auto Service Award is generated from verified reviews from CARFAX Car Care members after having services completed at a participating business. When car owners are looking to have maintenance done, these ratings can help to identify highly rated shops, the company says.

For more than two decades, Atlantic Tire & Service has established itself as a strong community partner focused on the highest caliber of customer service, CARFAX says. With a firm commitment to providing customers with quality automotive repair and tire installation, Atlantic Tire & Service has grown to be one of the community’s most respected small businesses. This customer-driven award solidifies that sentiment.