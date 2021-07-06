Connect with us

Atlantic Tire & Service Named CARFAX Top Rated Service Center

Tire Review Staff

Atlantic Tire & Service, a locally owned and operated automotive service and repair center in the Triangle, has been recognized by CARFAX after receiving an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on CARFAX.com. This earns Atlantic Tire & Service the title of CARFAX Top-Rated Service Center for 2020 and includes them in an exclusive group of highly-rated service centers.

The Top Auto Service Award is generated from verified reviews from CARFAX Car Care members after having services completed at a participating business. When car owners are looking to have maintenance done, these ratings can help to identify highly rated shops, the company says.

For more than two decades, Atlantic Tire & Service has established itself as a strong community partner focused on the highest caliber of customer service, CARFAX says. With a firm commitment to providing customers with quality automotive repair and tire installation, Atlantic Tire & Service has grown to be one of the community’s most respected small businesses. This customer-driven award solidifies that sentiment.

According to the company, this is the latest of a long list of accolades garnered by the homegrown automotive repair shop. Owner Anthony Blackman and his team have a deep dedication to their customers and the communities they serve. Atlantic Tire & Service and Blackman have not only been recognized by multiple chambers and industry organizations as a Top Shop, Best Mechanic, Small Business of the Year, and Citizen of the Year, they support dozens of charities and nonprofits annually backing up the commitment to support and serve those in need.

In this article:,
