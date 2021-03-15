Connect with us
ATEQ-live-sensor

News

ATEQ TPMS Tools Updates ‘Live Sensor’ Platform

Each amendment to the tool’s software provides complete sensor and vehicle coverage to every ATEQ and powered-by-ATEQ tool on the market, the company says.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

ATEQ TPMS Tools, LC is providing a new update to its Live Sensor platform for ATEQ tool users and ATEQ sensor partners.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Since the launch of Live Sensor in Nov. 2020, ATEQ says it has performed over 100 updates across the four regions that ATEQ tools cover: North America with 31 updates; Europe with 30 updates; Australia with 21 updates; and Russia with 21 updates. Each amendment to the tool’s software provides complete sensor and vehicle coverage to every ATEQ and powered-by-ATEQ tool on the market, the company says.

The Live Sensor platform allows ATEQ tool users and sensor partners to have the most up-to-date coverage on their tool, the company says.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Toyo Tire to Increase Consumer, Commercial Tire Prices

News: Ingersoll Rand Kicks Off Sweepstakes

News: TireHub Enters West Palm Beach Market

News: Monro to Acquire Mountain View Tire & Service, Inc.

Advertisement

on

ATEQ TPMS Tools Updates ‘Live Sensor’ Platform

on

Martins Industries Adds David Martin to its Team

on

Best-One of Indy Acquires R&T Tire & Auto Service

on

M-Terminal Tires Available on Terberg Terminal Tractors
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Continental Debuts New ExtremeContact DWS06 Plus

Business Operations: Top Lessons from 10 Years of Selling Smart

Passenger/Light Truck: Pirelli Makes New Scorpion Zero Tire for Land Rover Defender

Passenger/Light Truck: The Science Behind Traction and Braking

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: Stellar Industries Releases TM28 Tire Manipulator

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

ESCO Equipment Supply Co.

ESCO Equipment Supply Co.
Contact: Christopher ManfrePhone: 352-754-1117Phone: 800-352-9852Fax: 352-754-4508
15270 Flight Path Dr., Brooksville FL 34604
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

goodyear-cooper-TR1400 goodyear-cooper-TR1400

News

Goodyear to Acquire Cooper Tire for Approx. $2.8B

News

Ingersoll Rand Kicks Off Sweepstakes
Goodyear Cooper Deal Stock Market Goodyear Cooper Deal Stock Market

News

Goodyear-Cooper Deal: Benefits, Challenges & What’s Ahead
Goodyear Tire Kramer Cooper Tire Hughes CEOs Goodyear Tire Kramer Cooper Tire Hughes CEOs

News

Goodyear CEO: Cooper Acquisition Means Better Dealer Service
Connect
Tire Review Magazine