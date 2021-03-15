ATEQ TPMS Tools Updates ‘Live Sensor’ Platform

ATEQ TPMS Tools, LC is providing a new update to its Live Sensor platform for ATEQ tool users and ATEQ sensor partners.
Since the launch of Live Sensor in Nov. 2020, ATEQ says it has performed over 100 updates across the four regions that ATEQ tools cover: North America with 31 updates; Europe with 30 updates; Australia with 21 updates; and Russia with 21 updates. Each amendment to the tool’s software provides complete sensor and vehicle coverage to every ATEQ and powered-by-ATEQ tool on the market, the company says.
The Live Sensor platform allows ATEQ tool users and sensor partners to have the most up-to-date coverage on their tool, the company says.