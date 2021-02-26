Connect with us
ATEQ-live-sensor

News

ATEQ TPMS Tools Launches ‘Live Sensor’ Platform

Live Sensor is a new technology that allows sensor information to be updated in real-time, allowing users to keep their tool updated as new information is added.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

ATEQ TPMS Tools has launched its new Live Sensor platform, creating a real-time updating portal for every sensor maker that is in ATEQ tools.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Live Sensor is a new technology that allows sensor information to be updated in real-time, allowing users to keep their tool updated as new information is added.

ATEQ says its global reach provides benefits for different markets. For example, during the winter season in the European market, sensor information is updated constantly to keep up with new vehicles. In the North American market, adjustments to sensor information are made continuously to keep up with a more mature market.

The company says if a user has an ATEQ WiFi-enabled device, like the VT56, a notification will appear on the top right corner of the screen when an update is available. The tool user will perform a normal update and once it’s complete, the user will have the most up-to-date sensor information for all vehicles.

Users who own ATEQ tools that are not connected to WiFi or don’t have a WiFi-enabled device can connect their tool to WebVT and perform a normal update. ATEQ will always communicate Live Sensor updates to every ATEQ TPMS tool user.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Cooper Recalls Some Mastercraft Grand Touring Tires

News: Goodyear CEO: Cooper Acquisition Means Better Dealer Service

News: Cooper Sees Unit Volume Decrease of 13% in Fiscal 2020

News: Meyle Launches New Pre-Assembled Wheel Bearing Repair Kit

Advertisement

on

ATEQ TPMS Tools Launches 'Live Sensor' Platform

on

Cooper to Recall Some Tires Due to Sidewall Issue

on

NRS Brakes Makes Brake Pads for Mustang Mach-E

on

Dealer Focus: Bryan Weber, Weber Automotive
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: Autel Releases ITS600 Tire Service, Diagnostic Tablet

Commercial Tires: Goodyear Introduces New Commercial Tires at Conference

Passenger/Light Truck: Continental Debuts New ExtremeContact DWS06 Plus

Underhood: Meyle Says HD Water Pumps Ensure Long Service Life

Passenger/Light Truck: Pirelli Makes New Scorpion Zero Tire for Land Rover Defender

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

BKT USA Inc.

BKT USA Inc.
Contact: Leigh JohnstonPhone: 330-836-1090Fax: 330-836-1091
202 Montrose Avenue West, Suite 240, Copley OH 44321
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

goodyear-cooper-TR1400 goodyear-cooper-TR1400

News

Goodyear to Acquire Cooper Tire for Approx. $2.8B
Park-Tire-Top-Shop-Photo-father-and-sons Park-Tire-Top-Shop-Photo-father-and-sons

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer

Tire Dealer Profile: Jim Stocking, Park Tire Company
Goodyear Tire Kramer Cooper Tire Hughes CEOs Goodyear Tire Kramer Cooper Tire Hughes CEOs

News

Goodyear CEO: Cooper Acquisition Means Better Dealer Service
George-DD-Dave-OOTA George-DD-Dave-OOTA

People

OTAA Bids Farewell to Long-Serving Board Members
Connect