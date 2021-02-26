ATEQ TPMS Tools Launches ‘Live Sensor’ Platform

ATEQ TPMS Tools has launched its new Live Sensor platform, creating a real-time updating portal for every sensor maker that is in ATEQ tools.

Live Sensor is a new technology that allows sensor information to be updated in real-time, allowing users to keep their tool updated as new information is added.

ATEQ says its global reach provides benefits for different markets. For example, during the winter season in the European market, sensor information is updated constantly to keep up with new vehicles. In the North American market, adjustments to sensor information are made continuously to keep up with a more mature market.

The company says if a user has an ATEQ WiFi-enabled device, like the VT56, a notification will appear on the top right corner of the screen when an update is available. The tool user will perform a normal update and once it’s complete, the user will have the most up-to-date sensor information for all vehicles.

Users who own ATEQ tools that are not connected to WiFi or don’t have a WiFi-enabled device can connect their tool to WebVT and perform a normal update. ATEQ will always communicate Live Sensor updates to every ATEQ TPMS tool user.