ATD’s Tire Pros Names Agency of Record

Tire Pros says the new partnership with BooneOakley will see the agency provide creative and strategic brand guidance to further deliver on Tire Pros’ mission to be the most insightful and data-driven franchise model in the industry.

BooneOakley will begin primary research to provide insight on the Tire Pros brand and will later assist in reshaping the brand guidelines while building messaging and creative assets. The agency will also consult with Tire Pros and its partners on media strategy.