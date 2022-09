American Tire Distributors (ATD) has completed the sale of its Canadian subsidiary, National Tire Distributors (NTD), to Groupe Touchette.

ATD says it will continue supporting NTD and Groupe Touchette through its new commercial relationship, under which ATD will supply the combined company with its proprietary Hercules and Ironman brand tires and make its advanced analytics software and productivity-enabling tools available to Groupe Touchette’s network.