Tires

Hercules Launches Ironman All Country HT

Christian Hinton

on

Hercules Tire and Rubber Company has launched the Ironman All Country HT, an entry-level, all-season highway touring tire for Sport Utility Vehicles (SUV), Crossover Utility Vehicles (CUV) and light trucks, in the U.S..

The new Ironman All Country HT offers a line-up with a number of sizes between 15- and 20-in. rim diameters. The tire comes with a 60-month limited protection policy covering free replacement for workmanship and materials and road hazard protection for up to two years or 50% of a tire’s tread life.

