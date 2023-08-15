Asphalt 9 Launches Lamborghini Revuelto eSports Challenge

Gameloft announced that Asphalt 9: Legends, the latest game in its arcade racing franchise, is kicking off its next official eSports competition, the Lamborghini Revuelto eSports Challenge.

The Lamborghini Revuelto eSports Challenge will consist of two open qualifiers, each lasting one week, followed by a live-streamed online final on September 21. At the end of each qualifier round, the two fastest registered drivers will qualify for the final, where they will compete for nearly $6,000 worth of vouchers to be redeemed in the Lamborghini store. In addition, all players who register for the competition also will be entered into a raffle of three Lamborghini store vouchers worth $220 each.

Since the super sports V12 hybrid Lamborghini Revuelto is equipped with Bridgestone’s bespoke Potenza Sport high-performance tires in real life, players will also be able to use Bridgestone tires in game, accessible only by entering the challenge.

For more information on the Lamborghini Revuelto eSports Challenge, including rules and registration

details, click here.