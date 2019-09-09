OTC Launches Fantasy Toolbox Challenge to Win Free Tools

OTC Tools is launching a new weekly pro football pickâ€™em challenge â€“ Fantasy Toolbox Challenge â€“ for technicians and sports fans alike for the chance to win free OTC tools.

Players can visit otctools.com/fantasy-toolbox to create an account and draft their fantasy toolbox.

Participating technicians are encouraged to build their ultimate fantasy toolbox during a 10-round draft that features 40 OTC tools. In every round, techs will choose one tool to add to their fantasy toolbox from the four tools and equipment available.

Players will then participate in a weekly pick ’em style challenge where they will need to select who they think the winner of each Monday professional football game will be, starting with the second Monday game in Week One. Each weekly selection made will increase the playersâ€™ odds of winning by adding another entry into the contest. At the end of the season, a random drawing will select one technician to win their ultimate OTC Fantasy Toolbox.