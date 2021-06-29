Connect with us
ASE Launches Spanish-Language Option on Website

The company says that by clicking on "English" in the lower right corner of the homepage, visitors to ASE.com can select "Español" as their preferred language to experience the streamlined functionality of the newly redesigned website.
The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has added a new Spanish-language option to its ASE.com website.

The company says that by clicking on “English” in the lower right corner of the homepage, visitors to ASE.com can select “Español” as their preferred language to view the informative content and experience the streamlined functionality of the newly redesigned website.

The Spanish-language option features the same easy navigation and information as the English version of the website, including how to prepare for, earn and maintain ASE certification, the company says. The site has tips for employers on how to help their employees earn ASE certification to give their business a competitive advantage. There are also career development resources for students and instructors, and information for consumers about ASE’s rigorous testing and certification process that validates technician knowledge and expertise, ASE says.

