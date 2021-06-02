ASE Announces Automotive Service Professionals Month

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has designated June as Automotive Service Professionals Month (ASPM), a time to recognize automotive service professionals who are proficient, credentialed and committed to excellence.

Many shops, suppliers and industry organizations will celebrate these professionals now through June 30. ASE has developed materials that can be downloaded and customized to help them promote ASPM and thank automotive professionals for their hard work and continued service. Available free of charge at www.ase.com/servicepro, the materials include a ASPM 2021 commemorative logo.

The ASE Tool Kit can be found at www.asetoolkit.com and features a variety of ASE marketing communications files available for download including logos, flyers, posters, digital ads, social media posts and other collateral.