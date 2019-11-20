Apollo Vredestein Releases Collaborative All-Weather Marketing Campaign

Apollo Vredestein is launching a streamlined marketing campaign to spread the word on the quality of its Vredestein Quatrac/Wintrac product lines and encourage dealer profitability.

Several marketing assets will be in collaboration with the company’s dealer network, showcasing co-branded advertisements being pushed through targeted efforts. With this, Apollo Vredestein plans to have over 8 million interactions to target consumers considering changing tires.

The variety of assets includes online digital ads, along with billboards and digital out-of home ads, bringing to light the story and initiative of the company and large Vredestein product lines. The campaign will be active from November 2019 to January 2020.