 Apollo Tyres Partners with TMT for Truck Trailer Tires

Apollo Tyres will provide its EnduRace RT2 tire as original equipment for TMT Tanks & Trailers' ‘moving floor’ truck trailers.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Apollo-Truck tire

TMT Tanks & Trailers selected Apollo Tyres’ EnduRace RT2 tire as original equipment for its ‘moving floor’ truck trailers. TMT has taken delivery of its first order from Apollo Tyres, including two different sizes of the EnduRace RT2 for 22.5-inch wheels, the 385/65 R22.5 and the new 385/55 R22.5.

Produced at Apollo Tyres’ plant in Hungary, the company said its EnduRace RT2 features a tread pattern that offers even wear and uniform pressure distribution across a wide contact area, minimizing rolling resistance and noise, as well as ensuring low rates of wear to help manage whole-life costs. Apollo said the tire has been designed with a reinforced casing and a tread compound which reduces abrasion and heat build-up to offer enhanced tear-resistance. The EnduRace RT2 is also certified for snow grip with the ‘three-peak mountain snowflake’ mark.

TMT was nominated in the ‘Smart Trailer’ category at the Trailer Innovation Awards for its ‘moving floor’ truck trailers.

