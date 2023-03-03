Apollo Tyres Launches Line-Haul Truck Tires at TMC Show

Apollo Tyres Ltd has officially entered the fleet market in the US, unveiling a new offering of line-haul tires at the TMC Expo in Orlando, Florida, this week. The global brand is celebrating 50 years of truck tire expertise, the company said.

Apollo Tyres said it started researching the needs of the North American commercial vehicle segment in 2016, introducing its first commercial vehicle offerings to the US and Canada in 2021. Benchmarked against Tier one competitors and with miles of testing on North American roads, Apollo said its complete North American tire range includes the introduction of its latest line-haul steer, drive and trailer tires. The new range will allow Apollo to cover 85% of the commercial truck tire market, with over 40 SKUs, delivering high mileage and low cost-per-mile, the tiremaker said.

Daniele Lorenzetti, chief technology officer, said Apollo’s three new line haul products include: the EnduMile LHfront steer tire; the drive tire EnduMile LHD; and the trailer tire EnduMile LHT.

“These products are the culmination of years of extensive market research and development focused on the US market,” Lorenzetti said. “Our Apollo TBR tires are of the highest quality and are produced at our state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across the world.”

The new line-haul drive and trailer tires will be available for preorder in the summer of 2023 and will be followed by the line-haul steer tires. Apollo offers a complimentary road-hazard warranty on all commercial tires and rapid nationwide delivery, domestic inventory and a 72-month workmanship and material warranty, the company said.