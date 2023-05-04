Apollo Tyres Readies Itself for Sustainable Mobility

Apollo Tyres announced a passenger vehicle tire line with 75% sustainable materials. The manufacturer said the newly developed passenger tires feature ingredients from bio-based and recycled material in different areas of the tire.

The sustainable natural rubber used in the tire has been sourced from suppliers who have public commitments to sourcing and/or traceable to specific plantations, in accordance with the company’s sustainable natural rubber policy, Apollo said.

The high-performance electric passenger vehicle tires (Apollo Amperion) and ultra-high performance (Apollo Aspire 4G+) passenger vehicle tires were manufactured at Apollo Tyres’ Andhra Pradesh plant, in the south-eastern coastal region of the country, which is the company’s most modern manufacturing facility, it said.