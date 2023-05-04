 Apollo Tyres Readies Itself for Sustainable Mobility

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
EV Bizz

Apollo Tyres Readies Itself for Sustainable Mobility

Apollo Tyres' new passenger tire line has 75% sustainable materials.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Apollo-EV-sustainable

Apollo Tyres announced a passenger vehicle tire line with 75% sustainable materials. The manufacturer said the newly developed passenger tires feature ingredients from bio-based and recycled material in different areas of the tire.

Related Articles

The sustainable natural rubber used in the tire has been sourced from suppliers who have public commitments to sourcing and/or traceable to specific plantations, in accordance with the company’s sustainable natural rubber policy, Apollo said.

The high-performance electric passenger vehicle tires (Apollo Amperion) and ultra-high performance (Apollo Aspire 4G+) passenger vehicle tires were manufactured at Apollo Tyres’ Andhra Pradesh plant, in the south-eastern coastal region of the country, which is the company’s most modern manufacturing facility, it said.

You May Also Like

Brembo-EV-Kit-NAPA
Michelin-Earthmover-tires
Bridgestone Greatec M847
Yokohama-Rubber-AVID
Tires

Bridgestone Designs New Tire for Straddle Containers

Bridgestone said the VPCS radial tire is currently available in two sizes: 450/95R25 and 480/95R25.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
VPCS-tire-bridgestone

Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) introduced the V-Steel port container straddle (VPCS) radial tire, specially designed for straddle containers used in port terminals and intermodal yards. The company said the new VPCS is engineered with enhanced load capacity, speed rating and durability.

“Ports face unique challenges and need equipment that remains productive in virtually any kind of condition, 24 hours a day and seven days a week,” said Rob Seibert, president of off-the-road US and Canada, Bridgestone Americas. “With the VPCS, our team of engineers set out to design a tire that meets these challenges head-on and keeps our world’s supply chain moving forward.”

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Hankook iON Tires Win Red Dot Design Awards

Hankook Tire’s EV tire brand, iON, won four awards at the Red Dot Design Awards 2023.

By Christian Hinton
Hankook-iON-awards
BKT’s Kershaw Forecasts The Future of Electric Mobility

BKT USA President Doug Kershaw discusses electrification’s impact on the tire industry.

By Christian Hinton
Kershaw keynote OTR Conference
Autel Energy Releases its Newest EV Charger

The AC Ultra features an 8-inch LCD touchscreen, a pedestal and a charging cable management system.

By Christian Hinton
Autel new charger
Goodyear Introduces First EV Tire for Regional Fleets

Goodyear said its RangeMax RSD EV tire delivers ultra-low rolling resistance and energy efficiency for regional work vehicles.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear EV Tire for Fleets

Other Posts

Bridgestone Transitions to 100% Renewable Energy at Six Japan Plants

Bridgestone has transitioned all the electricity purchased to renewable energy sources at six tire and raw materials plants in Japan.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-Japan
Bridgestone Will Plant a Tree for App Downloads

One tree will be planted for every download of the My Firestone and Tires Plus apps.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-App-Plant-trees
Nokian Tyres, Powdr Team Up to Plant Trees

The companies are entering the third year of their “Buy a Pass. Plant a Tree. Play Forever” program.

By Christian Hinton
nokian-tyres-POWDR
Tires for Fast-Growing SUV/CUV Segment Must Meet Versatile Consumer Demands

Both OE fitments and replacement tires have shifted to increased rim diameters from what was standard just a decade ago.

By Denise Koeth
Bridgestone-WeatherPeak-Tire-All-Weather-Tire