Anyline Launches Tire & Vehicle Analytics Platform at SEMA

Anyline announced the launch of its Tire & Vehicle Analytics platform, which it said delivers real-time insights for automotive service providers, fleet operators and OEMs. Anyline said this software is already used by automotive companies to digitize data from hundreds of millions of vehicles every year. Now with Tire & Vehicle Analytics, those tire sidewall, tire tread, VIN, license plate, driver’s license and odometer scans can be tracked, analyzed and correlated with external data sources, Anyline said.

“Twenty-seven percent of all tires at the moment are not legal anymore when they get replaced. That’s a number from a study in the UK – when we looked at our customer data in the U.S. that number is even higher,” said Christian Plaichner, chief product officer at Anyline, during Anyline’s press conference at SEMA. “So, we’re talking about 30%, about a third of everybody who’s driving around, needs new tires. Think about what that means for safety and what that means for insurance.”

Anyline said its Tire & Vehicle Analytics delivers value for automotive service providers by enabling them to better forecast demand and order tires or parts to avoid customer delays. The company said it also helps garages alert their customers if a tire or vehicle is subject to recall, or if maintenance is required.

“One of our customers last week looked at the data and within a week found 370 tires that were recalled,” Plaichner said.

The analytics platform also provides a wealth of information about tires, Anyline said. By comparing the wear of various tire brands across different vehicles and geographies, recommendations can be made about the optimal choice of tire for any set of circumstances. Anyline said fleet companies can use this information to assess driver performance and accurately predict when tires will need re-treading or re-inflation.

“How can you be more predictive and gain the data to avoid downtime and other shop issues? This is what we’re striving to do, to help shops with these issues they’re having,” Plaichner said. “Anything that has a camera can digitize this information and provide insights to change a business and save lives.”