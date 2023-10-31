 Anyline Launches Tire & Vehicle Analytics Platform at SEMA

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
News

Anyline Launches Tire & Vehicle Analytics Platform at SEMA

Anyline's Tire & Vehicle Analytics platform aids forecasting, recall alerts, tire wear comparison and driver performance assessment.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
Anyline-SEMA

Anyline announced the launch of its Tire & Vehicle Analytics platform, which it said delivers real-time insights for automotive service providers, fleet operators and OEMs. Anyline said this software is already used by automotive companies to digitize data from hundreds of millions of vehicles every year. Now with Tire & Vehicle Analytics, those tire sidewall, tire tread, VIN, license plate, driver’s license and odometer scans can be tracked, analyzed and correlated with external data sources, Anyline said.

Related Articles

“Twenty-seven percent of all tires at the moment are not legal anymore when they get replaced. That’s a number from a study in the UK – when we looked at our customer data in the U.S. that number is even higher,” said Christian Plaichner, chief product officer at Anyline, during Anyline’s press conference at SEMA. “So, we’re talking about 30%, about a third of everybody who’s driving around, needs new tires. Think about what that means for safety and what that means for insurance.”

Anyline said its Tire & Vehicle Analytics delivers value for automotive service providers by enabling them to better forecast demand and order tires or parts to avoid customer delays. The company said it also helps garages alert their customers if a tire or vehicle is subject to recall, or if maintenance is required.

“One of our customers last week looked at the data and within a week found 370 tires that were recalled,” Plaichner said.

The analytics platform also provides a wealth of information about tires, Anyline said. By comparing the wear of various tire brands across different vehicles and geographies, recommendations can be made about the optimal choice of tire for any set of circumstances. Anyline said fleet companies can use this information to assess driver performance and accurately predict when tires will need re-treading or re-inflation.

“How can you be more predictive and gain the data to avoid downtime and other shop issues? This is what we’re striving to do, to help shops with these issues they’re having,” Plaichner said. “Anything that has a camera can digitize this information and provide insights to change a business and save lives.”

You May Also Like

Falken-Wildpeak-1400
Centro-Banamex
News

CEAT Specialty Plant Wins British Safety Council Award

To compete for the award, organizations had to achieve five stars in British Safety Council’s health and safety management audit.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
award-stock

CEAT Specialty’s Ambernath Plant has won the Sword of Honour from British Safety Council. The company, a division of CEAT Tires dedicated to producing Off-Highway (OHT) tires, with its dedicated Ambernath plant at the forefront of this manufacturing process, was one of 115 organizations worldwide that achieved a Sword of Honour award, awarded to companies that have demonstrated excellence in the management of health and safety risks at work, the company said.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Schaeffler Showcases Aftermarket Solutions at AAPEX

Schaeffler is exhibiting engine and chassis technologies, alongside electric mobility solutions and thought leadership at AAPEX.

By Christian Hinton
Schaeffler_AAPEX 2023
Hunter Engineering Debuts Ultimate ADAS at SEMA Show

Hunter Engineering’s Ultimate ADAS system is on display at the 2023 SEMA Show in South Hall Lower booth #42017.

By Christian Hinton
Hunter-Ultimate-ADAS SEMA
Gaither Showcases New Automotive Tools at SEMA 2023

Gaither Tool is debuting a jump starter, off-road kit, jack and more at this year’s SEMA Show.

By Christian Hinton
Gaither Tool SEMA
Bridgestone Unveils TireConnect Platform at SEMA

Bridgestone’s TireConnect is on display at booth #41161 in the Lower South Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-TireConnect

Other Posts

Michelin to Cease Oklahoma Tire Plant Production by 2025

The site has produced passenger tires since 1970. The gradual wind-down will affect 1,400 employees.

By Christian Hinton
Aisin Unveils Hybrid Battery Program at AAPEX

Aisin said its remanufactured batteries aim to enhance hybrid vehicle performance and fuel efficiency nationwide.

By Christian Hinton
AISIN-DriveMotorBatteryPack
Hunter’s New Scissor Lifts are on Display at SEMA

Hunter is showcasing its new, longer RX14KL and RX16KL alignment lifts for larger vehicles at SEMA.

By Christian Hinton
Hunter-RX14KL_Flush-1400
Atturo Unveils All-Weather AZ810 Tire at SEMA

The AZ810 will be on display in the Atturo booth, South lower hall #44167 and in the SEMA New Product Showcase.

By Christian Hinton
Atturo-AZ810