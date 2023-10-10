Anyline Launches New Tire Sidewall Scanner

Anyline has introduced a new tire sidewall scanner that captures all the information on a tire sidewall with one photo. The company said this product will help businesses quickly identify and track tires for inventory management and warehousing.

Anyline said the scanner will instantly capture analog tire information – DOT/TIN, tire size, tire make and model – and convert it into digital data. Every image is sent and processed using Anyline Cloud API, giving organizations the ability to capture data via app, website, chatbot or messaging service, the company said.

The company added the Anyline Tire Sidewall Scanner is also ideal for tire inventory management and tire hotels. The software can be integrated into handheld devices or fixed-mounted camera systems.