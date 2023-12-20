American Tire Distributors Raises $1.8M for Gary Sinise Foundation

American Tire Distributors (ATD) partnered with customers, vendors and associates for a months-long fundraising campaign that raised a combined $1.8 million for the Gary Sinise Foundation (GSF). ATD’s donation, which supports GSF programs benefitting veterans, active-duty military, first responders, and their families, inspired an additional $1.6 million of giving from GSF donors during the national nonprofit’s annual Giving Tuesday campaign.

ATD said its donation was issued as a matching challenge gift for Giving Tuesday, a global generosity movement occurring annually on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, to help GSF raise additional support for the everyday heroes who protect our country and communities.

ATD said its donation will support four critical GSF initiatives including:

Mental health and wellness programs, including post-traumatic growth programs, traumatic brain injury research, substance abuse treatment, therapy animal training and placement and support services for widows and children of fallen heroes;

Building custom-built, mortgage-free smart homes for severely wounded warriors, allowing them to live more comfortably and independently;

Support programs and experiences for families of fallen heroes;

Providing training and equipment grants for first responders to help them better serve and protect their communities, as well as appreciation and recognition events.

ATD’s fundraising campaign for GSF launched on Memorial Day (May 31), beginning with a 5K for Heroes fundraiser for associates and their families. Throughout the summer, ATD said its customers, partners and Tire Pros subsidiaries were able to support the campaign through direct contributions or through point-of-purchase donations from their own customers.

As part of the campaign, ATD and GSF also partnered to host First Responder Appreciation Day in September, a free community event in Charlotte, North Carolina that honored first responders with family-friendly activities and a performance by the Lt. Dan Band. The campaign culminated in October with the company’s third annual Gala and Golf for Heroes events, sponsored by ATD’s vendors and manufacturing partners.

ATD said it has contributed more than $4.5 million to the charity organization since the partnership began in 2019. To learn more about ATD’s commitment to the Gary Sinise Foundation, visit here.