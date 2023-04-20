American Tire Distributors Introduces Louisville Distribution Center

American Tire Distributors (ATD) recently celebrated the grand opening of its new Louisville distribution center (DC) with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. ATD has been operating in the Louisville market for more than 35 years.

Located at 5100 Jeff Commerce Dr. Suite 101 Louisville, KY 40219, ATD said the new DC is optimized with energy-saving lights, an improved customer pick-up area, new equipment and enhanced safety features for more efficient operations. ATD claimed it will employ approximately 45 associates and serve dealers in 53 counties from Bloomington, Indiana to Leitchfield, Kentucky, and from Evansville, Indiana to Richmond, Kentucky.

“After 22 years in our previous Louisville location, we are excited to introduce the community to our new home,” said Stuart Schuette, president and chief executive officer. “This DC is bigger and newer than our previous location, allowing us to better service our customers across the Commonwealth and southern Indiana.”