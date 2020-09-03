Connect with us
Alliance-Agri-Star-II

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Alliance Tire Americas Launches Ag Tire Rebate

The program offers $100 per tire for many of its Agriflex IF and VF tires, and $75 per tire for Agri Star II farm radials 30 in. and larger.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Alliance Tire Americas, Inc. (ATA) has launched a Farmers First Ag Tire Rebate program.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The program offers $100 per tire for many of its Agriflex IF and VF tires, and $75 per tire for Agri Star II farm radials 30 in. and larger. The rebate is available for certain farm tires purchased between Sept. 1, 2020 and Jan. 31, 2021.

Alliance Agriflex/Agriflex+ increased flexion (IF) and very high flexion (VF) tires included in the rebate program are:

  • 354, IF and VF row crop radials
  • 363, featuring Alliance’s unique hybrid tread pattern
  • 372, a classic tractor and combine radial in IF and VF technology
  • 377, a VF combine tire with Alliance’s stubble guard compound
  • 389, a VF flotation tire

The Alliance Agri Star II radial—from sizes 420/70R30 or 380/85R30 and larger—is also featured in the rebate program. Featuring the evolving footprint of its two-layer lug and its multiple biting edges, dual tie bars and large footprint, Alliance is offering $75 per tire for the Agri Star II.

The rebate applies to purchases of two tires or more, up to a total of 16 tires per household. Rebates will be issued only to end consumers in the U.S., not to tire wholesalers. Envelopes containing rebate forms and original invoices or receipts must be postmarked by Feb. 28, 2021 and received by March 15, 2021.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: Bridgestone Introduces OTR MasterCore Tire Line

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: Petlas Releases RC-700 Plus Mixed-Service Truck Tire

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: CEAT Releases Yieldmax Ag Radial for Combines

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: Supplying Heavy Haulers with Application-Specific Tires

Advertisement

on

Alliance Tire Americas Launches Ag Tire Rebate

on

Trelleborg Launches PS1000 Material Handling Tire

on

BKT Launches New Agrimax RT 818

on

Titan Launches Hi-Dration Lug Irrigation Tire
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Products: Meyle Releases ABS Sensor Kit for Targeted Replacement

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Branick Industries Inc.

Branick Industries Inc.
Contact: Stacey MajkrzakPhone: 800-437-4394Fax: 701-281-5900
4245 Main Ave., Fargo ND 58103
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Skid-Steer Tires

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Keep Off-the-Road (OTR) Tire Sales, Service Sharp

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Real Game Changer or Bust?

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Move From Price to the Right Tire
Connect