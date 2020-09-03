Alliance Tire Americas Launches Ag Tire Rebate

Click Here to Read More

The program offers $100 per tire for many of its Agriflex IF and VF tires, and $75 per tire for Agri Star II farm radials 30 in. and larger. The rebate is available for certain farm tires purchased between Sept. 1, 2020 and Jan. 31, 2021.

Alliance Agriflex/Agriflex+ increased flexion (IF) and very high flexion (VF) tires included in the rebate program are:

354, IF and VF row crop radials

363, featuring Alliance’s unique hybrid tread pattern

372, a classic tractor and combine radial in IF and VF technology

377, a VF combine tire with Alliance’s stubble guard compound

389, a VF flotation tire

The Alliance Agri Star II radial—from sizes 420/70R30 or 380/85R30 and larger—is also featured in the rebate program. Featuring the evolving footprint of its two-layer lug and its multiple biting edges, dual tie bars and large footprint, Alliance is offering $75 per tire for the Agri Star II.

The rebate applies to purchases of two tires or more, up to a total of 16 tires per household. Rebates will be issued only to end consumers in the U.S., not to tire wholesalers. Envelopes containing rebate forms and original invoices or receipts must be postmarked by Feb. 28, 2021 and received by March 15, 2021.