Brian Gibbs Joins Alliance Tire Americas As CFO

Tire Review Staff

Alliance Tire Americas, Inc. (ATA) announced that Brian Gibbs has joined the company in the role of chief financial officer at its U.S. headquarters in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

With more than 20 years of financial experience and three previous CFO positions, Gibbs will be contributing his expertise in creating financial, operational and strategic plans to help the ATA team execute on its continuing achievement of double-digit annual growth.

“We’re thrilled to have Brian join the ATA team at this critical point in our company journey,” said ATA President Dhaval Nanavati. “Brian’s skills in financial planning and managing working capital will be extremely valuable as we grow as part of the global group under the Yokohama Rubber Corporation, continuing to expand our market share and maintaining our reputation for excellent service among our hundreds of dealer and distributor customers.”

Gibbs joined Alliance from his role as CFO for Massachusetts-based United Pipe Steel, where he oversaw all finance activities including accounting, tax, treasury, strategic planning, budgeting, forecasting, long-range planning, working capital, bank relationships and risk management. Before that, he was CFO for The Granite Group Wholesalers, LLC in Concord, New Hampshire.

