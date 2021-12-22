Connect with us
Advertisement

Garage Studio

All-Season vs. Winter vs. All-Weather Tires

Tire Review Staff

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Babcox Media’s Joe Keene reviews the differences between these three types of tires to help you find the best ones for your needs, from the Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio at Babcox Media. This video is sponsored by Continental.
Advertisement

There are so many options when it comes to finding the right tire for your vehicle. When it comes to all-season, all-weather and winter tires, there’s some overlap in terms of what they have to offer. Babcox Media’s Joe Keene reviews the differences between these three types of tires to help you find the best ones for your needs, from the Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio at Babcox Media. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

All-season tires have been the “one size fits all” option dealers recommend to customers who need a tire for whatever weather and can be a great option for customers who need tires for various conditions. Just take a look at Continental Tire’s TrueContact Tour. This all-season touring tire has a focus on long wear, fuel efficiency and best-in-class wet braking. It’s designed for passenger cars, minivans and small CUVs.

However, as temps drop below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, the compounding of most all-season tires starts to change. This means they’re not the best tire for optimal performance in low temperatures.

Advertisement

Say you have a customer who often drives in inclement weather and temps below 40 degrees, and they want to keep a tire on year-round. You can help them bridge the gap between all-season and winter tires by offering an all-weather option.

Rather than having a mileage compound that favors handling characteristics or wet grip, all-weather tires have more characteristics of a winter-type compound that’s accommodated to providing a reasonable amount of mileage for consumers who want to run them year-round.

The AltiMax 365 AW from the General Tire brand is one tire you might consider selling your all-weather tire customers. Launched in April 2021 and marking General Tire’s debut in the all-weather category, the AltiMax 365 AW sits between the all-season touring AltiMax RT 43 and winter tire, the AltiMax Artic 12.

Advertisement

AltiMax 365 AW is optimized for snow and winter conditions, as evidenced by its three-peak mountain snowflake rating, according to Joe Maher, product planning manager for passenger car, touring and all-weather tires at Continental.

While all of these options are great, they don’t work for everyone as they won’t provide the same amount of grip and handling in extreme winter conditions that a winter tire will. Take the VikingContact 7, for example. This winter tire features a compounding solution for grip performance on wintry and wet surfaces; traction and braking on icy and snowy roads; and traction stability in wintry conditions.

Advertisement

A winter tire’s compounding and tread pattern are designed to withstand frigid temperatures and evacuate precipitation to maintain the tire’s traction with the road.

For more information, visit continentaltire.com.

Advertisement
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Garage Studio: Recommending Racing Tires: Part Two

Garage Studio: What Causes Judder & BTV

Garage Studio: Recommending Racing Tires: Part One

Garage Studio: Tires for Police Applications

Advertisement

on

All-Season vs. Winter vs. All-Weather Tires

on

How to Inspect Tie Rods

on

Types of Power Steering Systems

on

Selling the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake Symbol
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Hankook Tire Reveals New R/T Dynapro XT, AT2 Xtreme Tires

Passenger/Light Truck: Vredestein Enters LT Segment in N.A. With Pinza A/T Launch

Business Operations: Microlearning Makes the Tire Industry Smarter, More Profitable

Passenger/Light Truck: Sneak Peek: Kenda Tire’s Next-Gen Mud-Terrain Tire

Tires: Bridgestone Launches New Alenza AS Ultra Tire

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
John Ziegler, Jr.: Challenges that Shaped Ziegler Tire's DNA

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

GT Radial

GT Radial
Contact: Ruby VizcainoPhone: 8664884737
10404 Sixth Street, Rancho Cucamonga California 91730
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Garage Studio

Tires for Police Applications

Garage Studio

What Causes Judder & BTV

Garage Studio

Recommending Racing Tires: Part One

Garage Studio

Selling the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake Symbol
Connect
Tire Review Magazine