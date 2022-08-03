Connect with us

News

AAPEX 2022 Announces Keynote Speakers

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

AAPEX announced that political consultant James Carville and political strategist Karl Rove will participate in a keynote discussion at this year’s event for the global automotive aftermarket industry.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The keynote discussion, “Differing Opinions Discuss the 2022 Midterms and Beyond,” will be held on Nov. 1. With AAPEX taking place the week before the 2022 midterm elections, the discussion will provide timely insights into what to expect on the road ahead. Carville and Rove will provide their points and counterpoints in a moderated conversation about where to look for trends across the country and the impact of the elections on the United States and the world. In this interactive session, Carville and Rove will take questions from the AAPEX audience about the current state of politics and their projections for the future.

Advertisement

Prior to Carville and Rove taking the stage, Paul McCarthy, president and CEO of the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA), and Bill Hanvey, president and CEO of the Auto Care Association, will deliver the annual Automotive Aftermarket State of the Industry presentation.

AAPEX 2022 will take place Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Thursday, Nov. 3, at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Tire Outlet Announces Opening of Its 14th Location

News: OTAA Announces Training Partnership with TIA

News: Launch Tech Celebrates 30th Anniversary

News: Bridgestone Invests in $300 Million Green Autonomous Driving Project

Advertisement

on

AAPEX 2022 Announces Keynote Speakers

on

Hunter Engineering Announces Summer Finance Promotion

on

Tire Discounters Acquires Car Wash Business

on

USTMA Maintains Support for Tire Safety Additive 6PPD
Connect with us

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Tires for Pickup Trucks are Picking Up Speed

TPMS: TPMS Service Basics: That’s Right, It Can Be That Simple

Service: ADAS Calibration: Sensor Operation & Calibration Myths

Tires: Bridgestone Launches WeatherPeak Touring Tire

Commercial Tires: Hercules Introduces Strong Guard H-MA Commercial Tire

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Corghi USA

Corghi USA
Contact: Pete BurgessPhone: 513-874-5958
9325 Sutton Pl., Hamilton OH 45011
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

TireHub-Curtis Brison President North America TireHub-Curtis Brison President North America

People

Curtis Brison Joins TireHub as VP of Sales, Marketing & Strategic Growth
hand shake hand shake

News

Melvin’s Tire Pros Partners with Mavis
Toyo Tire manufacturing north america plant white georgia Toyo Tire manufacturing north america plant white georgia

People

Toyo Tires Announces Executive Changes in Manufacturing
Bridgestone Recall 1400 Bridgestone Recall 1400

News

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Recalls Certain Kelly Armorsteel KDM I tires
Connect
Tire Review Magazine