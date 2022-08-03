AAPEX 2022 Announces Keynote Speakers

AAPEX announced that political consultant James Carville and political strategist Karl Rove will participate in a keynote discussion at this year’s event for the global automotive aftermarket industry.

The keynote discussion, “Differing Opinions Discuss the 2022 Midterms and Beyond,” will be held on Nov. 1. With AAPEX taking place the week before the 2022 midterm elections, the discussion will provide timely insights into what to expect on the road ahead. Carville and Rove will provide their points and counterpoints in a moderated conversation about where to look for trends across the country and the impact of the elections on the United States and the world. In this interactive session, Carville and Rove will take questions from the AAPEX audience about the current state of politics and their projections for the future.

Prior to Carville and Rove taking the stage, Paul McCarthy, president and CEO of the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA), and Bill Hanvey, president and CEO of the Auto Care Association, will deliver the annual Automotive Aftermarket State of the Industry presentation.

AAPEX 2022 will take place Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Thursday, Nov. 3, at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas.