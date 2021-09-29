AMN Drivetime: Auto Care’s Bill Hanvey

Bill Hanvey, president and CEO of the Auto Care Association, had mentors and leaders who “took a chance” on him at the start of his career that helped him get to where he is today. During a conversation with Bill Babcox for AMN Drivetime , a bi-weekly podcast from Tire Review sister publication AftermarketNews.com , Hanvey also shares details his most memorable career highlight: sitting down with former President George W. Bush.

In this episode of AMN Drivetime, the pair also dive deep into important industry topics such as the supply chain shortage, the outlook for EVs and the years of grassroots advocacy that went into the association winning “Essential Business” status for the automotive aftermarket.

