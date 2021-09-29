Connect with us

Podcasts

AMN Drivetime: Auto Care’s Bill Hanvey

In this episode, Bill Babcox and Auto Care Association CEO Bill Hanvey dive into important industry topics such as supply chain issues, the outlook for EVs and more.

Tire Review Staff

on

Bill Hanvey, president and CEO of the Auto Care Association, had mentors and leaders who “took a chance” on him at the start of his career that helped him get to where he is today. During a conversation with Bill Babcox for AMN Drivetime, a bi-weekly podcast from Tire Review sister publication AftermarketNews.com, Hanvey also shares details his most memorable career highlight: sitting down with former President George W. Bush.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In this episode of AMN Drivetime, the pair also dive deep into important industry topics such as the supply chain shortage, the outlook for EVs and the years of grassroots advocacy that went into the association winning “Essential Business” status for the automotive aftermarket.

Listen to the full episode here.

AMN Drivetime with Bill Babcox is presented by Litens and published by AftermarketNews.com.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Podcasts: Employee Reviews Don’t Have To Be Scary

Johnny G & Friends: S&S Tire’s Swentzel: Secrets to Longevity in the Tire Business

Podcasts: Akron Stories Project Brings Rubber Worker Histories to Life

Podcasts: AMN Drivetime: Schaeffler’s Eric Steinbecher

Advertisement

on

AMN Drivetime: Auto Care's Bill Hanvey

on

Top Shops Share Tips on Recruiting, Retaining Employees

on

How Text-to-Pay Eliminates Payment Headaches

on

AMN Drivetime: The Group's Larry Pavey
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Nitto Tire Introduces New All-Terrain Light Truck Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: Nexen Tire Debuts N Priz S Grand Touring Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: Hercules Tires’ New Terra Trac ATX Now Available

Passenger/Light Truck: Grand Touring Tires: When are They Right for Your Customer?

TPMS: Troubleshooting TPMS Diagnostic Service

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
S&S Tire's Swentzel: Secrets to Longevity in the Tire Business

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

China Manufacturers Alliance (CMA)

China Manufacturers Alliance (CMA)
Phone: 626-301-9575
406 E. Huntington Dr., Ste 200, Monrovia CA 91016
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Johnny g & Friends Paul Swentzel S&S Tire Johnny g & Friends Paul Swentzel S&S Tire

Johnny G & Friends

S&S Tire’s Swentzel: Secrets to Longevity in the Tire Business
SOS Podcast Text-To-Pay SOS Podcast Text-To-Pay

Podcasts

How Text-to-Pay Eliminates Payment Headaches
SOS-600x300-AMS-E5 1400 SOS-600x300-AMS-E5 1400

Podcasts

Employee Reviews Don’t Have To Be Scary

Podcasts

AMN Drivetime: The Group’s Larry Pavey
Connect
Tire Review Magazine