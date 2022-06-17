AAPEX 2022 Introduces Programs to Attract Automotive Aftermarket Talent

Click Here to Read More

The Student Sponsorship Program aims to nourish the industry with young talent by introducing students to AAPEX and educating them on the benefits and career opportunities in the industry, organizers say. In coordination with a select number of colleges, universities and industry organizations, AAPEX will identify students with plans to work in Business, Engineering and Service and Repair. Students will be invited to apply for the program and AAPEX co-owner associations – the Auto Care Association and the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association– will make the final selection. Students will be sponsored by an AAPEX exhibiting company and receive a complimentary package to attend and participate in this year’s event.