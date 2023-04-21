 NAPA Awards 360 Payments During Auto Care Vendor Summit

NAPA Awards 360 Payments During Auto Care Vendor Summit

360 Payments and Co-Founder Jesse Meddaugh were honored for contributions in the payment technology provider's first year in the NAPA Auto Care partner network program.

By Christian Hinton
NAPA recognized 360 Payments with its “Strategic Contributor Award” and Co-Founder Jesse Meddaugh with its “MVP Award” at the 2023 NAPA Auto Care Vendor Summit in Atlanta.

The Strategic Contributor Award recognizes 360 Payments for “outstanding contributions to NAPA’s mission to provide world-class service to its nationwide network of NAPA Auto Care centers,” according to the company.

NAPA said Meddaugh works closely with NAPA Auto Care members “to provide personalized payment solutions that meet the unique needs of their businesses.”

“It’s no small undertaking to integrate into our network, so it’s a true testament to 360 Payments’ product, services and the people who drive it that the partnership seamlessly rolled out to our NAPA Auto Care centers,” said Jason Rainey, vice president of NAPA Auto Care, Genuine Parts Company. “Their dedication to our organization and commitment to providing payment solutions has been invaluable to our success. We look forward to continuing our partnership with 360 Payments and achieving even greater success in the future.”

