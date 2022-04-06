Connect with us

News

360 Payments, Shop Boss Partner to Offer Consumer Financing

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

360 Payments introduced a new partnership with Shop Boss to integrate consumer financing solutions within Boss Pay. The collaboration gives shop owners the ability to offer their customers a financing option embedded in the DVI estimate process, allowing customers to apply for financing through Wisetack and other lenders from the privacy of their own mobile devices.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

To facilitate this offering, 360 Payments says it partnered with Wisetack. The product embeds into 360 Payment’s consumer financing portal and is available to all Shop Boss users.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Atturo Tire Testing New Sticky Compound On Four Sponsored Trails

News: TIA Seeking Nominations for Board of Directors

News: Toyo Tires Introduces Celsius Sport UHP All-Weather Tire

News: Club 3633 Nominations are Now Open

Advertisement

on

360 Payments, Shop Boss Partner to Offer Consumer Financing

on

Goodyear and Cooper Tire Women Named 2022 Step Ahead Honorees

on

Hankook Announces OE Fitment for VW Golf GTI, R and Tiguan R

on

SEMA Report: CUVs Represent an Emerging Opportunity
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Diagnostic Strategy and Checks

Tires: Nokian Tyres Revamps All-Terrain Lineup

Business Operations: Consider Software Solutions to Streamline Operations

Service: Charging for TPMS Service

Commercial Tires: Yokohama Tire Launches 720R Drive Tire for Regional Deliveries

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Motor Guard Corp.

Motor Guard Corp.
Contact: Brian JacobsonPhone: 209-239-9191Fax: 209-239-5114
580 Carnegie St., Manteca CA 95337
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer

‘Big Inventory’ Boosts J Rod’s Tire & Service
yokohama acquires Trelleborg wheel systems_ yokohama acquires Trelleborg wheel systems_

News

Yokohama Acquires Trelleborg’s Wheel Systems Business

People

Vogue Tyre Promotes New Director of National Accounts
Michelin HQ France Michelin HQ France

News

Michelin Stops Some Production in Europe Due to Ukraine Crisis
Connect
Tire Review Magazine