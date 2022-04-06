360 Payments, Shop Boss Partner to Offer Consumer Financing

360 Payments introduced a new partnership with Shop Boss to integrate consumer financing solutions within Boss Pay. The collaboration gives shop owners the ability to offer their customers a financing option embedded in the DVI estimate process, allowing customers to apply for financing through Wisetack and other lenders from the privacy of their own mobile devices.
To facilitate this offering, 360 Payments says it partnered with Wisetack. The product embeds into 360 Payment’s consumer financing portal and is available to all Shop Boss users.